Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a sell rating and set a $4.23 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.