Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Purchases 17,633 Shares

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer acquired 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $864.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11.

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer purchased 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolving Systems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.