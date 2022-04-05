Exeedme Price Down 12.6% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $404,602.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.26 or 0.07487429 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,977.17 or 1.00094328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046835 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

