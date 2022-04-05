Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Expanse has a market cap of $302,291.10 and $1,518.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.