Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.