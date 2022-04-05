Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,360,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

