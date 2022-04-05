extraDNA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $75,678.41 and approximately $2,042.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,987.30 or 0.99964673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00279836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.85 or 0.00340951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00137641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.