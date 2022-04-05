Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.