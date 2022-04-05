Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,217,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,593,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $256,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 238,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

