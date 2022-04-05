Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Comparison

Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.16 -$6.46 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 4.34 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -15.13

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Volatility and Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fang and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 3 9 2 0 1.93

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 94.76%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Fang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52%

Summary

StoneCo beats Fang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

