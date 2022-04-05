Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after purchasing an additional 365,006 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,254 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.