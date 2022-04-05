Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

