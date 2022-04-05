Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. 18,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 151.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.