Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.15. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.