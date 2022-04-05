Financial Analysis: FTC Solar (FTCI) vs. Its Peers

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FTC Solar to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.40% 3.33% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -4.12 FTC Solar Competitors $3.65 billion $740.32 million 2.20

FTC Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 FTC Solar Competitors 2291 9105 16707 697 2.55

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 25.18%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

FTC Solar rivals beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

