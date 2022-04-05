Financial Comparison: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 232.57%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.49%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -8.23 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 11.34 -$62.96 million N/A N/A

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Nemaura Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

