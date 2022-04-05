Financial Review: DigitalOcean (DOCN) & Its Peers

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DigitalOcean to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -9.53% -11.70% -4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DigitalOcean and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 9 0 2.82 DigitalOcean Competitors 1065 4371 9162 296 2.58

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $76.09, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 25.91%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -274.55 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 70.83

DigitalOcean’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

