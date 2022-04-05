First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

