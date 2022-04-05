First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading Up ∞

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Rating) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.
About First Energy Metals (CVE:FE)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for First Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.