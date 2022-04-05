First Merchants Corp Sells 427 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.97 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

