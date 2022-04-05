First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.