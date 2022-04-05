First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$47.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FN stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.86. 59,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.65 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.80.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.8099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

