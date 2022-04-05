First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period.

SKYY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 42,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

