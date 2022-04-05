First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.24

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $28.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 352,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 166,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $22,434,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $816,000.

