FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.50

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 618309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.47).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.50) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.02. The stock has a market cap of £860.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

