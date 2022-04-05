Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $168.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

