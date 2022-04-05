FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.38.

NYSE:FLT opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

