FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 105.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

