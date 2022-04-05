Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of FLNC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

