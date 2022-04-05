Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after buying an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $111,859,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after buying an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

