Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.07. Forestar Group shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

