Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.07. Forestar Group shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 298 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
