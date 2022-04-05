Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 3,000 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $19,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Get Forian alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forian in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Forian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.