Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $16.45. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 14,035 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSUMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

