Fractal 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,031.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $79,031.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.48 or 0.07517728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,648.26 or 0.99897757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

