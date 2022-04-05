Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of FC stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

