Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH opened at $19.69 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.