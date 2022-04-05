Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

FRSH opened at $19.69 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

