Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

