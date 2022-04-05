Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.39. 891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

