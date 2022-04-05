FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.79 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

