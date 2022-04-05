FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

DOC opened at $17.64 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.