FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

