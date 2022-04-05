G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

