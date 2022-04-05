G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GIII opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

