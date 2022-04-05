GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded down $17.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of -1.62. GameStop has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $344.66.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

