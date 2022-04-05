Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,777. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

