GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 36,223 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GATX opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. GATX’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

