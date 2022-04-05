GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. This January, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. The hiked dividend highlights GATX's commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a positive for GATX. Management also expects the Rail International segment’s profits to increase in 2022 owing to strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India. However, high operating costs (up 4.1% in 2021 from 2020 levels) are concerning. The company's liquidity position is a matter of concern. The current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at GATX exhibits a downward trend. This does not bode well. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,683 shares of company stock worth $13,040,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

