General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.26

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $180.88 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.26.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

