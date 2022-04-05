Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
